Miami Open Results

Wednesday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,995,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Nicolas Jarry (22), Chile, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Caroline Garcia (23), France, 6-3, 6-2.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (14), Russia, def. Jessica Pegula (5), United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 12-10.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Sloane Stephens and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Irina Khromacheva and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

