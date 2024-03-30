Dortmund beats Bayern in Klassiker to leave Leverkusen just 3 wins from Bundesliga title

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 away in “der Klassiker” on Saturday to leave Bayer Leverkusen just…

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 away in “der Klassiker” on Saturday to leave Bayer Leverkusen just three wins away from winning the Bundesliga for the first time.

“Congratulations to Leverkusen,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said.

Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson scored in each half for Dortmund’s first league win in Munich for 10 years.

Bayern, the 11-time defending champion, dropped to 13 points behind Leverkusen with seven rounds remaining. The Bavarian powerhouse was also left with the realization it will most likely have to win the Champions League to avoid its first trophy-less season since 2012.

Bayern faces Arsenal away in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 9.

Bayern bossed the opening 10 minutes against Dortmund but fell behind when the Munich-born Adeyemi scored with the visitors’ first chance. Thomas Müller lost the ball in midfield and the visitors worked it quickly to Adeyemi, whose shot should have been stopped by Sven Ulreich in the Bayern goal. The injured Manuel Neuer looked unimpressed in the stand.

Mats Hummels made a spectacular high-footed clearance off the line as Bayern came close to equalizing.

“I’m not fast but I was always flexible,” said the 35-year-old Hummels, who had an outstanding game.

Sébastien Haller set up Ryerson to seal the win in the 83rd with a low shot inside the far post. It was Haller’s first appearance since leading Ivory Coast to the Africa Cup of Nations title.

Harry Kane thought he’d pulled one back in the 89th but Bayern’s evening was summed up when the goal was ruled out through VAR for offside.

“I thought we wouldn’t go back to this point. Clearly I was wrong and we did indeed go back to simply giving away a game and not knowing exactly how it happened,” said Tuchel, who is leaving Bayern at the end of the season.

Dortmund had to do without the support of its ultras, who reportedly had difficulties bringing their flags and banners into the stadium. Those who made it in decided to leave in solidarity with those who did not.

Police had an increased presence around the stadium in response to an apparent online threat linked to the terror group Islamic State, though a police spokesman said there was “no concrete threat” and played down its significance.

LEVERKUSEN LEAVES IT LATE

Leverkusen only just avoided its first defeat of the season when Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick scored late to beat Hoffenheim 2-1.

Leverkusen was looking at the end of its German record unbeaten run in its first game since coach Xabi Alonso confirmed he’s staying at the club, when Andrich equalized in the 88th minute and Schick scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

“After they hit the post and the crossbar I thought, perhaps today is really our day. Perhaps they’ll stop believing in themselves. But they don’t do that,” Hoffenheim coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said.

It stretched Leverkusen’s unbeaten run to 39 games across all competitions and ensured Champions League qualification for next season. Alonso’s team can no longer finish below fourth place.

Also, Freiburg routed Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0 away in its first game since Christian Streich announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Wolfsburg enjoyed a 2-0 win at 10-man Werder Bremen in Ralph Hasenhüttl ’s debut as coach. Both teams finished a man down after goal-scorer Maxence Lacroix was sent off late.

Eintracht Frankfurt drew with Union Berlin 0-0 and Mainz held Leipzig to 0-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.