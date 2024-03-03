Key Italy forward Domenico Berardi injured playing for Sassuolo; could miss Euro 2024

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Key Italy forward Domenico Berardi exited Sassuolo’s match at Hellas Verona in tears on Sunday with…

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Key Italy forward Domenico Berardi exited Sassuolo’s match at Hellas Verona in tears on Sunday with a suspected torn Achilles tendon, raising the prospect that he might miss the European Championship.

Returning from a separate injury in January to his left knee, which required surgery, Berardi went down in the 58th minute after controlling an errant kick from Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo and immediately grasped his right ankle.

He was eventually helped off the pitch by teammates.

Sassuolo coach Davide Ballardini said that Berardi had a suspected torn Achilles.

Berardi provided two assists during Italy’s run to the European Championship three years ago and was expected to be on the team at this year’s tournament in Germany.

Verona won 1-0 to move one spot above the drop zone, while Sassuolo dropped to the penultimate position.

