Ireland draws with Belgium 0-0 after missed penalty

DUBLIN (AP) — Evan Ferguson missed a first half penalty and Ireland drew with Belgium 0-0 in a friendly in Dublin on Saturday.

The striker had the chance to put Ireland ahead in the 28th minute at Aviva Stadium after Arthur Vermeeren was adjudged to have handled in the area.

But Ferguson’s spot kick was saved by the legs of Belgium goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Ireland keeper Caoimhin Kelleher pulled off an impressive save late on to deny Belgium substitute Thomas Meunier.

The draw meant Belgium extended its unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

The Belgians play England on Tuesday in a friendly at Wembley Stadium.

John O’Shea took charge of Ireland for the first time since being appointed interim head coach last month. The former Manchester United defender will also be in position for Tuesday’s game against Switzerland. The Football Association of Ireland said a permanent head coach would be hired by “early April.”

