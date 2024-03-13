Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal get rematch in the ring instead of the octagon

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are set for a rematch. This one, though, will happen in…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are set for a rematch. This one, though, will happen in the ring instead of the octagon.

The former UFC headliners will square off June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, in a boxing match, promoters announced Wednesday.

Diaz and Masvidal last fought in the main event at UFC 244 in 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Masvidal won that MMA fight via a technical knockout in the fourth round; the ringside physician stopped it because Diaz was cut above the eye, blood pouring down his face.

This time, they’re scheduled to go 10 rounds at 175 pounds in an event dubbed “Last Man Standing.”

Diaz and Masvidal are no longer active in UFC. Diaz is a free agent and Masvidal has retired, although he remains under contract to the series.

Diaz made his pro boxing debut last August in a loss to former YouTuber Jake Paul. Masvidal’s only bout came in 2005 in Miami, a victory against Joseph Benjamin.

