Fergie time: Former Man United manager Alex Ferguson claims 2 winners in 40 minutes at Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — It was Fergie time at the Cheltenham Festival.

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson claimed two winners in the space of 40 minutes on Thursday for his first triumphs at the prestigious horse racing jumps meeting.

“I’ve waited a while to experience this,” said Ferguson, who compared the feeling to winning the FA Cup — the biggest knockout competition in English soccer.

“A lot of people who buy horses have never had a winner, never mind here. It’s a feeling of elation. Of course it’s not the same as winning at football, that was my life, I was immersed in that. This is what I do for pleasure so it’s a different feeling.”

Monmiral, who Ferguson co-owns with John Hales, won the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle under jockey Harry Cobden at odds of 25-1.

“Deary me, he was brilliant,” the 81-year-old Ferguson said.

The Ferguson-Hales partnership was soon celebrating after the next race as Protektorat — who came third and fifth in Cheltenham’s blue-riband Gold Cup race over the last two years — dropped down a level to win the Ryanair Chase at 17-2.

Jockey Dan Skelton was the winning rider and earned his fourth victory at this year’s festival.

Ferguson retired from soccer management in 2013 after nearly 27 years in charge of United, where he won 38 trophies to establish himself as one of the sport’s greatest ever coaches. United had a penchant for scoring late goals under Ferguson, which is where the “Fergie time” phrase was coined.

He has long been a fan of horse racing and recently had big wins in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain with his horse, Spirit Dancer.

“In terms of horses, it is,” Ferguson said when asked if it was his best day in the sport. “It’s fantastic. You can’t compare it with the football because it’s a different thing because of the sacrifice of football, I just enjoy this.

“I’ve waited a long time for a winner here. It’s very special.”

On a successful day for former soccer coaches, Harry Redknapp also got in the winner’s enclosure when his horse, Shakem Up’Arry, triumphed in the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase.

The 77-year-old Redknapp, who retired from management in 2017, was in charge of West Ham, Portsmouth and Tottenham among other English teams.

