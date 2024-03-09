Farsi’s goal late in stoppage time carries Columbus Crew past Chicago Fire 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mohamed Farsi’s goal off a rebound led the defending-champion Columbus Crew to a thrilling 2-1 win…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mohamed Farsi’s goal off a rebound led the defending-champion Columbus Crew to a thrilling 2-1 win over Chicago on Saturday night and extended the Fire’s woes in central Ohio.

Farsi scored in the 10th minute of stoppage time after Chicago keeper Chris Brady came up with a left-footed save off an attempt by Diego Rossi.

Fabian Herbers’ right-footed shot from the middle of the box at the 72nd minute leveled the score at 1-all. It was Chicago’s first goal in Columbus in five years. Maren Haile-Selassie tapped a short pass to Herbers who converted the goal, which stood up on video review for possible offside.

Columbus’ (1-0-1) Jacen Russell-Rowe scored from straight on at the 68th minute after taking a pass from Malte Amundsen for a 1-0 advantage.

The Fire’s Hugo Cuypers just missed when he took a pass on the run on the right side of the box and his shot attempt bounced off the left post at the 65th minute.

The Fire (0-1-1) haven’t beat the Crew in Columbus since June 22, 2013. Since then, Columbus is 9-0-4 against Chicago.

Columbus is unbeaten in its last 18 MLS matches including the playoffs.

