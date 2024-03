SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — F1 champion Max Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix for Red Bull amid Horner turmoil.

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — F1 champion Max Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix for Red Bull amid Horner turmoil.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.