All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 63 38 17 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 63 38 17 5 3 84 211 185 Norfolk 64 37 21 6 0 80 225 192 Trois-Rivieres 63 28 27 5 3 64 185 214 Worcester 64 28 28 5 3 64 182 206 Newfoundland 64 27 27 8 2 64 209 228 Maine 62 28 27 7 0 63 212 213 Reading 64 26 31 5 2 59 180 224

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 64 42 18 3 1 88 205 185 Jacksonville 64 39 19 5 1 84 215 164 Florida 64 34 21 7 2 77 198 170 South Carolina 65 36 24 4 1 77 228 196 Orlando 65 34 23 6 2 76 202 191 Savannah 64 25 32 6 1 57 191 221 Atlanta 64 20 40 3 1 44 166 233

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 64 41 14 4 5 91 262 196 Indy 65 35 24 5 1 76 207 198 Wheeling 65 35 27 2 1 73 208 188 Kalamazoo 62 33 26 3 0 69 183 176 Fort Wayne 64 32 27 2 3 69 202 202 Cincinnati 64 28 30 6 0 62 222 237 Iowa 64 26 30 6 2 60 168 214

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 63 46 11 4 2 98 268 180 Idaho 65 43 18 2 2 90 276 220 Tulsa 63 28 28 6 1 63 202 204 Utah 65 29 33 3 0 61 207 237 Allen 63 27 33 2 1 57 207 251 Rapid City 64 26 35 3 0 55 203 249 Wichita 63 23 32 7 1 54 196 246

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 3, Indy 2

Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 1

Worcester 5, Newfoundland 2

Kansas City 3, Iowa 2

Rapid City 5, Allen 2

Idaho 6, Utah 2

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Orlando 4

Greenville 3, Savannah 2

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

