All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|63
|38
|17
|5
|3
|84
|211
|185
|Norfolk
|64
|37
|21
|6
|0
|80
|225
|192
|Newfoundland
|63
|27
|26
|8
|2
|64
|207
|223
|Maine
|62
|28
|27
|7
|0
|63
|212
|213
|Trois-Rivieres
|62
|27
|27
|5
|3
|62
|182
|213
|Worcester
|63
|27
|28
|5
|3
|62
|177
|204
|Reading
|63
|26
|30
|5
|2
|59
|179
|221
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|63
|41
|18
|3
|1
|86
|202
|183
|Jacksonville
|63
|38
|19
|5
|1
|82
|210
|160
|Florida
|64
|34
|21
|7
|2
|77
|198
|170
|South Carolina
|65
|36
|24
|4
|1
|77
|228
|196
|Orlando
|64
|34
|22
|6
|2
|76
|198
|186
|Savannah
|63
|25
|32
|5
|1
|56
|189
|218
|Atlanta
|64
|20
|40
|3
|1
|44
|166
|233
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|63
|40
|14
|4
|5
|89
|259
|194
|Indy
|64
|35
|23
|5
|1
|76
|205
|195
|Wheeling
|65
|35
|27
|2
|1
|73
|208
|188
|Kalamazoo
|62
|33
|26
|3
|0
|69
|183
|176
|Fort Wayne
|64
|32
|27
|2
|3
|69
|202
|202
|Cincinnati
|64
|28
|30
|6
|0
|62
|222
|237
|Iowa
|63
|26
|29
|6
|2
|60
|166
|211
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|62
|45
|11
|4
|2
|96
|265
|178
|Idaho
|64
|42
|18
|2
|2
|88
|270
|218
|Tulsa
|63
|28
|28
|6
|1
|63
|202
|204
|Utah
|64
|29
|32
|3
|0
|61
|205
|231
|Allen
|62
|27
|32
|2
|1
|57
|205
|246
|Wichita
|63
|23
|32
|7
|1
|54
|196
|246
|Rapid City
|63
|25
|35
|3
|0
|53
|198
|247
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Maine 5, Newfoundland 3
Norfolk 6, Adirondack 2
Worcester 6, Reading 3
Iowa 2, Wichita 1
South Carolina 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2
Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2
Rapid City 4, Utah 1
Monday’s Games
Orlando 4, Florida 2
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
