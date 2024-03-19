All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 59 36 15 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 59 36 15 5 3 80 198 169 Norfolk 61 35 20 6 0 76 211 184 Newfoundland 60 26 24 8 2 62 195 212 Maine 59 26 26 7 0 59 201 201 Trois-Rivieres 58 25 26 4 3 57 170 204 Worcester 59 25 27 4 3 57 161 191 Reading 60 25 28 5 2 57 171 207

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 61 40 18 3 0 83 194 175 Jacksonville 60 36 18 5 1 78 198 149 South Carolina 62 35 23 3 1 74 222 187 Florida 60 32 19 7 2 73 186 158 Orlando 61 31 22 6 2 70 189 181 Savannah 60 24 31 4 1 53 181 208 Atlanta 62 20 38 3 1 44 164 228

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 60 37 14 4 5 83 246 189 Indy 61 33 22 5 1 72 195 186 Wheeling 62 34 25 2 1 71 200 180 Fort Wayne 61 31 25 2 3 67 196 193 Kalamazoo 58 31 24 3 0 65 171 164 Cincinnati 60 27 28 5 0 59 213 222 Iowa 60 23 29 6 2 54 159 207

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 59 43 10 4 2 92 255 169 Idaho 61 40 17 2 2 84 256 211 Tulsa 60 27 27 5 1 60 195 190 Utah 61 28 30 3 0 59 196 220 Allen 59 26 30 2 1 55 196 236 Wichita 60 23 29 7 1 54 192 239 Rapid City 60 23 34 3 0 49 187 238

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Orlando 3, Florida 1

Norfolk 5, Utah 4

Tuesday’s Games

Indy 7, Wheeling 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Allen, 11 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

