All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 57 35 14 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 57 35 14 5 3 78 191 162 Norfolk 58 34 19 5 0 73 200 170 Newfoundland 59 26 24 7 2 61 191 207 Worcester 56 25 25 4 2 56 158 182 Maine 56 23 26 7 0 53 185 194 Reading 56 23 26 5 2 53 162 195 Trois-Rivieres 55 23 26 3 3 52 159 198

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 58 40 16 2 0 82 191 167 Jacksonville 58 34 18 5 1 74 193 147 Florida 56 30 17 7 2 69 173 145 South Carolina 58 33 22 2 1 69 203 167 Orlando 58 29 21 6 2 66 177 171 Savannah 57 23 29 4 1 51 171 194 Atlanta 59 19 36 3 1 42 154 219

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 56 34 13 4 5 77 232 179 Indy 57 30 21 5 1 66 181 177 Wheeling 58 32 24 1 1 66 193 169 Fort Wayne 59 30 24 2 3 65 189 187 Kalamazoo 55 29 23 3 0 61 160 156 Cincinnati 57 25 27 5 0 55 203 215 Iowa 57 22 28 5 2 51 155 202

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 57 42 10 4 1 89 243 161 Idaho 57 38 16 2 1 79 245 196 Tulsa 57 26 25 5 1 58 187 180 Utah 57 26 29 2 0 54 181 204 Wichita 59 23 28 7 1 54 189 234 Allen 56 25 28 2 1 53 188 225 Rapid City 57 21 33 3 0 45 174 225

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 1

Newfoundland 6, Idaho 2

Norfolk 4, Reading 1

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Savannah 4, South Carolina 3

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Wichita 5, Iowa 2

Kansas City 8, Allen 4

Utah 5, Rapid City 4

Sunday’s Games

Idaho 4, Newfoundland 2

Atlanta 2, South Carolina 1

Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 4

Tulsa 6, Allen 0

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 3

Wichita 5, Kansas City 4

Monday’s Games

Idaho at Newfoundland, 6:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

Idaho at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

