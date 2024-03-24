Live Radio
Dunn suspended 2 games, Smith banned a game by the NBA for their fight in Jazz-Rockets game

The Associated Press

March 24, 2024, 7:34 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah guard Kris Dunn was suspended two games and Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. was banned a game Sunday by the NBA after their fight a night earlier.

The two were away from the ball when they began grabbing and shoving each other Saturday with 11:55 remaining in the second quarter of the Rockets’ 147-119 victory in Houston. The NBA penalized Dunn for initiating the altercation and throwing a punch in giving him the lengthier punishment.

Dunn will sit out a home game Monday against Dallas and Wednesday against San Antonio. Smith will miss Houston’s home game against Portland on Monday.

