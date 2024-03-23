Cornell forward Izzy Daniel wins Patty Kazmaier Award as the top women’s ice hockey player

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Cornell forward Izzy Daniel is the winner of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Cornell forward Izzy Daniel is the winner of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top player in women’s NCAA Division I ice hockey.

The award was announced Saturday as part of the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four.

Daniel, of Minneapolis, is the first Cornell player to win the honor, which is presented annually by the USA Hockey Foundation. The senior had 21 goals and 38 assists in leading the Big Red to a 25-8-1 record and an NCAA Regional Final appearance. Off the ice, she is pursuing a degree in industrial and labor relations and raising awareness for mental health initiatives.

Wisconsin forwards Casey O’Brien of Milton, Massachusetts, and Kirsten Simms of Plymouth, Michigan, were the other finalists for the award. It’s chosen by a 13-person committee of NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey coaches, media members and USA Hockey representatives.

Selection criteria includes outstanding individual and team skills, sportsmanship, personal character and competitiveness. Consideration is also given to academic achievement and civic involvement.

Patty Kazmaier-Sandt was a four-year varsity letter-winner and All-Ivy League defensive player at Princeton. She helped lead the Tigers to the Ivy League Championship in three consecutive seasons (1981-84). She died in 1990, at 28, from a rare blood disease.

