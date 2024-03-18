Chile international Altamirano stable and feeling OK after collapsing during game

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Chile international Javier Altamirano was in stable condition and doing well after collapsing during a game…

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Chile international Javier Altamirano was in stable condition and doing well after collapsing during a game for Estudiantes de la Plata, the club’s doctor said.

The 24-year-old midfielder fell during his team’s 0-0 draw Sunday night with Boca Juniors in an Argentinian league match that was suspended after 27 minutes of play as medical personnel tended to Altamirano.

An ambulance came onto the pitch to take Altamirano to a local hospital. Players were in tears as the Chilean’s pregnant wife watched from the stands.

Team doctor Hugo Montenegro said Sunday night that Altamirano’s condition was stable and that he was feeling well.

“What is important is that he came out of this convulsion episode,” Montenegro said. “He is in therapy, under observation.”

Additional tests were planned Monday.

