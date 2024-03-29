Charlotte FC faces Cincinnati after shutout win

FC Cincinnati (3-0-2) vs. Charlotte FC (2-2-1) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC…

FC Cincinnati (3-0-2) vs. Charlotte FC (2-2-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC +121, FC Cincinnati +223, Draw +234; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Columbus Crew 2-0, Charlotte FC hosts Cincinnati.

Charlotte put together a 10-11-13 record overall during the 2023 season while finishing 6-3-8 in home matches. Charlotte scored 45 goals and had a goal differential of -7 last season.

Cincinnati finished 20-5-9 overall last season while going 8-3-7 on the road. Cincinnati scored 57 goals a season ago, averaging 1.7 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Tyger Smalls (injured), Brandon Cambridge (injured), Benjamin Bender (injured), Kerwin Vargas (injured), Liel Abada (injured), Brandt Bronico (injured), Enzo Copetti (injured), Jere Uronen (injured).

Cincinnati: Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.