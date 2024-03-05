Live Radio
Home » Sports » Champions League Glance

Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

March 5, 2024, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST

(Home teams listed first)

SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 13

Copenhagen (Denmark) 1, Manchester City (England) 3

Leipzig (Germany) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2, Real Sociedad (Spain) 0

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Inter Milan (Italy) 1, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 1, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Napoli (Italy) 1, Barcelona (Spain) 1

Porto (Portugal) 1, Arsenal (England) 0

Second leg
Tuesday, March 5

Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Lazio (Italy) 0, Bayern Munich advanced on 3-1 aggregate

Real Sociedad (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2, Paris Saint-Germain advanced on 4-1 aggregate

Wednesday, March 6

Manchester City (England) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark), 3 p.m.

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Leipzig (Germany), 3 p.m.

All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 12

Arsenal (England) vs. Porto (Portugal), 4 p.m.

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Napoli (Italy), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Inter Milan (Italy), 4 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up