BNP Paribas Open Results

Wednesday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $9,495,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (3).

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-1.

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-3, 6-2.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Luca van Assche, France, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3).

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 6-1.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, def. Wang Yafan, China, 6-4, 6-0.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Mai Hontama, Japan, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

Katie Volynets, United States, def. Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 7-5, 7-5.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Daria Saville, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

