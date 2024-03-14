Blues beat Kings 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 40 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 40 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Wednesday night in a key game in the race for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Alexey Toropchenko, Jake Neighbours and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who kicked off a four-game home stand.

Adrian Kempe scored the Kings’ goal and Cam Talbot made 27 saves as Los Angeles lost for the third time in five games.

Predators 4, Jets 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators extended their points streak to 13 games with a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Jason Zucker, Filip Forsberg and Kiefer Sherwood also scored for the Predators, who have gone 11-0-2 in their last 13 contests. Roman Josi had two assists and Juuse Saros made 27 saves.

Alex Iafallo and Mason Appleton scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 of 38 shots for Winnipeg.

Oilers 7, Capitols 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had a natural hat trick and the Oilers rolled to a 7-2 victory over the Capitals.

Leon Draisaitl had a power-play goal and three assists for the Oilers, who have won two in a row and are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

Connor McDavid had a power-play goal and two assists for Edmonton, while Warren Foegele and Connor Brown also scored. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves.

Ivan Miroshnichenko and Connor McMichael scored for the Capitals and Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots.

AVALANCHE 4, CANUCKS 3, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Valeri Nichushkin scored 30 seconds into overtime and the Avalanche erased a three-goal deficit for a 4-3 victory over the Canucks.

Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who have won five straight. Ross Colton also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves.

Nikita Zadorov and J.T. Miller each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks, whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Ilya Mikheyev also had a goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 30 of 34 shots for Vancouver filling in for the injured Thatcher Demko.

