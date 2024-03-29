All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Oakland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|St. Louis
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 11, L.A. Angels 3
Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4
Texas 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Oakland 0
Boston 6, Seattle 4
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Civale 0-0), 6:50 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 0-0) at Oakland (Stripling 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 8, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 1
San Diego 6, San Francisco 4
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5, 12 innings
Texas 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
Arizona 16, Colorado 1
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Pérez 0-0) at Miami (Puk 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Thompson 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.