All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 1 0 1.000 — Boston 1 0 1.000 — New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 1 0 1.000 — Boston 1 0 1.000 — New York 1 0 1.000 — Toronto 1 0 1.000 — Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 1 0 1.000 — Detroit 1 0 1.000 — Minnesota 1 0 1.000 — Chicago 0 1 .000 1 Kansas City 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 1 0 1.000 — Houston 0 1 .000 1 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1 Oakland 0 1 .000 1 Seattle 0 1 .000 1

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Philadelphia 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 1 .000 ½ Washington 0 1 .000 ½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 — Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½ Chicago 0 1 .000 1 St. Louis 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 1 0 1.000 — Los Angeles 2 1 .667 — San Diego 2 1 .667 — Colorado 0 1 .000 1 San Francisco 0 1 .000 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 11, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4

Texas 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Oakland 0

Boston 6, Seattle 4

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Civale 0-0), 6:50 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 0-0) at Oakland (Stripling 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 1

San Diego 6, San Francisco 4

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5, 12 innings

Texas 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Arizona 16, Colorado 1

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Pérez 0-0) at Miami (Puk 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Thompson 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

