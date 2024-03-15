Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí gets first call-up for Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spain has called up Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí for the first time for the team’s friendlies…

MADRID (AP) — Spain has called up Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí for the first time for the team’s friendlies ahead of this summer’s European championship in Germany.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente announced his 26-man squad on Friday. It is the second-to-last squad he will put together before Spain plays at the Euro 2024 starting in mid-June.

Cubarsí is the latest product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia training academy to impress with the club’s first team. The versatile central defender was named man of the match in his European debut on Tuesday when Barcelona eliminated Napoli from the Champions League’s round of 16.

He has now made the jump directly to Spain’s senior squad from its Under-17 team.

“I think that anyone who has seen Pau play knows what a player he is,” De la Fuente said. “We are not surprised because we know him.”

The squad also included Barcelona’s 16-year-old forward Lamine Yamal.

Athletic Bilbao central defender Dani Vivian will also get his first opportunity with the national team. Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno, Tottenham right back Pedro Porro, and Wolverhampton’s Pablo Sarabia return to the team after having not been called up recently.

Spain will face Colombia in London on March 22 and Brazil in Madrid on March 26 in friendlies.

The friendly against Brazil will be part of a campaign to fight racism after repeated verbal racist attacks against Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, who plays for Brazil.

Spain:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad).

Defenders: Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), José Gayà (Valencia), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Pedro Porro (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Baena (Villarreal).

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Joselu Mato (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Gerard Moreno (Villareal), Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton).

