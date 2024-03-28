Banned Sandro Tonali has been charged by English FA for breaking betting rules

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with breaching English soccer’s betting rules, the Football Association said on Thursday. Tonali…

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with breaching English soccer’s betting rules, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Tonali is already serving a 10-month ban issued by the Italian soccer federation for betting on teams he played for, which has ruled him out of action since October.

He could be in more trouble after the FA said he breached its rules on 50 occasions by allegedly placing bets on matches from Aug. 12 to Oct. 12 last year.

On Oct. 12, Tonali was sent home from Italy’s training camp after being notified by police of his involvement in a betting investigation.

The 23-year-old Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan last July for a fee reportedly worth up to 60 million pounds ($76.3 million). But he made only 12 appearances for the Premier League club after being caught up in a wider betting investigation that saw Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli banned for seven months.

Tonali told prosecutors he bet on Milan and Brescia when he played for those clubs. His agent, Giuseppe Riso, acknowledged his client had a gambling problem.

Tonali agreed to a plea bargain with the Italian federation that included therapy for a gambling addiction.

His ban ends on July 14.

Newcastle said last year it would give Tonali and his family its full support.

Tonali is the latest Premier League player to be charged with breaching betting rules.

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney was banned for eight months last year and fined 50,000 pounds ($62,000) after 232 breaches.

An independent commission said Toney’s punishment could have been more severe had he not been diagnosed with a gambling addiction.

Last September, Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo was given a suspended five-month ban and fined 20,956 pounds ($26,100) after admitting to 375 breaches.

The FA said Tonali had until April 5 to respond to the charges.

