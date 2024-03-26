Ankle issue will prevent LeBron James from playing Tuesday in Lakers’ game with Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — LeBron James won’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks because…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — LeBron James won’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks because of an issue with his left ankle.

The Lakers issued an injury report Tuesday that ruled James out with peroneal tendinopathy in his ankle.

During his pregame availability, Lakers coach Darvin Ham declined to speculate on James’ potential status for Wednesday’s game at Memphis.

“Last game, he was experiencing some significant discomfort, and so he’s getting treatment around the clock,” Ham said. “Once he wakes up in the morning, we’ll have another update.”

This will be the 10th game that the four-time MVP has missed this season. James already has played 62 games, his highest regular-season total since 2019-20.

“He wants to compete,” Ham said. “He relishes these opportunities, these moments. We understand what’s at stake, and he wants to be out there with his teammates. But physically, if he’s not able to, then we have to use some intelligence. We’re going to manage it, treat it and again, day by day, see how he feels.”

James also didn’t play in the Lakers’ other matchup with the Bucks this season because of an ankle problem. The Lakers won that game 123-122 on March 8 in Los Angeles, as D’Angelo Russell scored 44 points and hit a go-ahead jumper with 5.9 seconds remaining.

Los Angeles’ Anthony Davis (Achilles) and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring) and Khris Middleton (left ankle) will play Tuesday night. All three had been listed as probable on the injury report.

Bucks guard Patrick Beverley won’t be playing due to a sprained right wrist.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.