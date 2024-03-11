Almeria’s misery extends to record winless run of 28 games after Sevilla draw

MADRID (AP) — The misery continues for Almeria. No team in Europe’s top five leagues has got this far into…

MADRID (AP) —

No team in Europe’s top five leagues has got this far into the season without a victory and Almeria’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Monday extended its winless streak to 28 games, a Spanish league record.

And, yet, it looked like this might finally be the night after captain Adrian Embarba gave the home side the lead seven minutes before halftime.

Instead, the crowd of 13,000 watched Almeria’s lead vanish as Sevilla score twice in the last 10 minutes through Dodi Lukébakio and Lucas Ocampos.

A stoppage time equalizer from the head of Marco Milovanović was some consolation for the home fans but it still left Almeria four points adrift of Granada at the bottom of La Liga with only 10 games remaining.

Granada also has a game in hand.

“It’s a bittersweet experience,” Embarba said. “We did everything in that match, especially in the first half. We did well with and without the ball and we had chances to kill the game. They twice caught us on the counterattack, which is what we didn’t want.

“We were lucky to get a point but victory eludes us.”

Almeria has dropped 21 points this season after being in front, more than any other team in the league.

