Aliyu, Clark spark Dynamo to 1-0 victory over Timbers

HOUSTON (AP) — Ibrahim Aliyu scored late in the first half and Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark made it stand up in the Dynamo’s 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Aliyu sent a shot from close range into the top right corner of the goal in the 43rd minute to give Houston the only goal it would need. Coco Carrasquilla notched an assist.

Clark totaled four saves to earn the clean sheet and help the Dynamo (1-1-1) win for the first time this season. Maxime Crépeau stopped three shots on target for the Timbers (2-1-1), who suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Portland returns home to play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Houston travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

