1B Dominic Smith agrees to minor league contract with Rays, will report to Triple-A Durham

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — First baseman Dominic Smith has agreed to a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays and will report to Triple-A Durham.

The 33-year-old hit .254 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs over 153 games with the Washington Nationals last season. He spent the previous six years with the New York Mets and is a .246 career hitter with 58 home runs and 225 RBIs.

Smith was with the Chicago Cubs during spring training, batting .346 (9 for 26) in nine Cactus League games. He was released on March 24.

