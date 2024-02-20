Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 82, Amelia Academy 11
Blue Ridge School 103, Va. Episcopal 67
Brunswick Academy 85, Fuqua School 31
Carlisle 79, North Cross 61
Carmel 77, Guardian Christian 52
Catholic 76, Nansemond-Suffolk 36
Faith Christian-Roanoke 45, Regents 43
Grace Christian 66, Dayspring 39
Grace Christian 81, Williamsburg Christian Academy 72
Huntington Expression, W.Va. 99, Mountain Mission 89, OT
Legacy Christian Academy 58, Bedford County CIA, Pa. 36
New Covenant 78, Miller School 43
Norfolk Collegiate 95, Norfolk Christian School 36
Peninsula Catholic 69, Cape Henry Collegiate 51
Southampton Academy 71, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 61
St. Albans, D.C. 63, Episcopal 44
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 64, Landon, Md. 46
Steward School 75, Norfolk Academy 50
Veritas Collegiate Academy 97, Christchurch 73
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Landstown 53, Manchester 52
Oscar Smith 68, Highland Springs 62
Region B=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Brooke Point 52, Freedom – South Riding 44
Freedom – Woodbridge 63, Colonial Forge 54
Patriot 68, Woodbridge 53
Potomac 56, Gainesville 55
Region C=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Alexandria City 33, TJ-Alexandria 28
Fairfax 69, South County 57
Hayfield 59, W.T. Woodson 50
West Potomac 71, Edison 57
Region D=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Chantilly 48, George Marshall 44
James Madison 53, McLean 45
South Lakes 61, Yorktown 41
Wakefield 60, Westfield 45
Class 5=
Region A=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Frank Cox 55, Kellam 45
Green Run 59, Princess Anne 37
Indian River 55, Salem-Va. Beach 53
Kempsville 78, Deep Creek 51
Region C=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Albemarle 74, Patrick Henry 38
Lloyd Bird 74, William Fleming 47
Class 4=
Region A=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Churchland 70, Smithfield 59
Hampton 60, Denbigh 37
Region C=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Tuscarora 93, Broad Run 83
Region c=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Loudoun Valley 50, Woodgrove 42
Region D=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Jefferson Forest 58, E.C. Glass 50
Class 3=
Region A=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Booker T. Washington 67, Lafayette 54
Grafton 77, Colonial Heights 65
Lake Taylor 75, Heritage 48
Lakeland 66, Hopewell 57
Region B=
Regional Quarterfinal=
James Monroe 93, Skyline 73
Meridian High School 66, Kettle Run 41
Region C=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Western Albemarle 71, Rustburg 46
Regional Semifinal=
Spotswood 64, Staunton 53
Region D=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Abingdon 67, Carroll County 52
Cave Spring 60, Lord Botetourt 47
Northside 85, Magna Vista 43
Tunstall 66, Hidden Valley 31
Class 2=
Region A=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Bruton 75, King William 52
John Marshall 105, Nottoway 23
Nandua 47, Greensville County 46
Region B=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Clarke County 60, Stuarts Draft 50
Luray 80, Fort Defiance 67
Madison County 67, Woodstock Central 55
Strasburg 73, Buckingham County 54
Region C=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Chatham 74, Floyd County 66
Gretna 82, Appomattox 65
Martinsville 58, Dan River 41
Radford 45, Glenvar 36
Region D=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Gate City 70, Marion 65
Graham 71, Central – Wise 56
Union 48, Lebanon 47
Virginia 75, Ridgeview 54
Class 1=
Region A=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Lancaster def. Colonial Beach, forfeit
Middlesex 66, Chincoteague 45
Northampton 82, Charles City County High School 48
Westmoreland County 70, Northumberland 65
Region B=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Altavista 81, Buffalo Gap 57
Brunswick 59, William Campbell 43
Carver 79, Cumberland 41
Franklin 66, Rappahannock County 61
Region C=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Auburn 73, Eastern Montgomery 17
George Wythe 85, Bath County 48
Grayson County 84, Narrows 71
Parry McCluer High School 73, Galax 49
Region D=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Chilhowie 73, Hurley 36
Grundy 65, Thomas Walker 47
Honaker 68, Twin Springs 28
Patrick Henry 73, Eastside 67
