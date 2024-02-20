Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Banner Christian 82, Amelia Academy 11 Blue Ridge School 103, Va. Episcopal 67 Brunswick Academy 85, Fuqua…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian 82, Amelia Academy 11

Blue Ridge School 103, Va. Episcopal 67

Brunswick Academy 85, Fuqua School 31

Carlisle 79, North Cross 61

Carmel 77, Guardian Christian 52

Catholic 76, Nansemond-Suffolk 36

Faith Christian-Roanoke 45, Regents 43

Grace Christian 66, Dayspring 39

Grace Christian 81, Williamsburg Christian Academy 72

Huntington Expression, W.Va. 99, Mountain Mission 89, OT

Legacy Christian Academy 58, Bedford County CIA, Pa. 36

New Covenant 78, Miller School 43

Norfolk Collegiate 95, Norfolk Christian School 36

Peninsula Catholic 69, Cape Henry Collegiate 51

Southampton Academy 71, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 61

St. Albans, D.C. 63, Episcopal 44

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 64, Landon, Md. 46

Steward School 75, Norfolk Academy 50

Veritas Collegiate Academy 97, Christchurch 73

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Landstown 53, Manchester 52

Oscar Smith 68, Highland Springs 62

Region B=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Brooke Point 52, Freedom – South Riding 44

Freedom – Woodbridge 63, Colonial Forge 54

Patriot 68, Woodbridge 53

Potomac 56, Gainesville 55

Region C=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Alexandria City 33, TJ-Alexandria 28

Fairfax 69, South County 57

Hayfield 59, W.T. Woodson 50

West Potomac 71, Edison 57

Region D=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Chantilly 48, George Marshall 44

James Madison 53, McLean 45

South Lakes 61, Yorktown 41

Wakefield 60, Westfield 45

Class 5=

Region A=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Frank Cox 55, Kellam 45

Green Run 59, Princess Anne 37

Indian River 55, Salem-Va. Beach 53

Kempsville 78, Deep Creek 51

Region C=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Albemarle 74, Patrick Henry 38

Lloyd Bird 74, William Fleming 47

Class 4=

Region A=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Churchland 70, Smithfield 59

Hampton 60, Denbigh 37

Region C=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Tuscarora 93, Broad Run 83

Region c=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Loudoun Valley 50, Woodgrove 42

Region D=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Jefferson Forest 58, E.C. Glass 50

Class 3=

Region A=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Booker T. Washington 67, Lafayette 54

Grafton 77, Colonial Heights 65

Lake Taylor 75, Heritage 48

Lakeland 66, Hopewell 57

Region B=

Regional Quarterfinal=

James Monroe 93, Skyline 73

Meridian High School 66, Kettle Run 41

Region C=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Western Albemarle 71, Rustburg 46

Regional Semifinal=

Spotswood 64, Staunton 53

Region D=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Abingdon 67, Carroll County 52

Cave Spring 60, Lord Botetourt 47

Northside 85, Magna Vista 43

Tunstall 66, Hidden Valley 31

Class 2=

Region A=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Bruton 75, King William 52

John Marshall 105, Nottoway 23

Nandua 47, Greensville County 46

Region B=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Clarke County 60, Stuarts Draft 50

Luray 80, Fort Defiance 67

Madison County 67, Woodstock Central 55

Strasburg 73, Buckingham County 54

Region C=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Chatham 74, Floyd County 66

Gretna 82, Appomattox 65

Martinsville 58, Dan River 41

Radford 45, Glenvar 36

Region D=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Gate City 70, Marion 65

Graham 71, Central – Wise 56

Union 48, Lebanon 47

Virginia 75, Ridgeview 54

Class 1=

Region A=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Lancaster def. Colonial Beach, forfeit

Middlesex 66, Chincoteague 45

Northampton 82, Charles City County High School 48

Westmoreland County 70, Northumberland 65

Region B=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Altavista 81, Buffalo Gap 57

Brunswick 59, William Campbell 43

Carver 79, Cumberland 41

Franklin 66, Rappahannock County 61

Region C=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Auburn 73, Eastern Montgomery 17

George Wythe 85, Bath County 48

Grayson County 84, Narrows 71

Parry McCluer High School 73, Galax 49

Region D=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Chilhowie 73, Hurley 36

Grundy 65, Thomas Walker 47

Honaker 68, Twin Springs 28

Patrick Henry 73, Eastside 67

