Trophy Hassan II Tour Scores

Saturday
At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course
Rabat, Morocco
Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73
Final Round
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|69-70-70—209
|Thomas Bjorn
|71-70-69—210
|Mark Hensby
|68-73-71—212
|Y.E. Yang
|70-69-73—212
|Ken Duke
|69-73-72—214
|Brian Gay
|71-72-71—214
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-71-72—215
|Richard Green
|74-71-70—215
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|73-71-72—216
|Steve Pate
|67-74-75—216
|Stuart Appleby
|71-75-71—217
|Wes Short
|75-69-73—217
|Steve Allan
|68-75-75—218
|K.J. Choi
|74-72-72—218
|Jeff Maggert
|75-72-71—218
|Stephen Ames
|73-73-73—219
|Arjun Atwal
|74-75-70—219
|Shane Bertsch
|71-73-76—220
|Alex Cejka
|73-73-74—220
|Adilson Da Silva
|75-70-75—220
|Joe Durant
|75-73-72—220
|Tom Gillis
|72-74-74—220
|Thongchai Jaidee
|73-72-75—220
|Scott Parel
|69-76-75—220
|Tim Petrovic
|74-75-71—220
|Brett Quigley
|74-70-76—220
|Angel Cabrera
|79-72-70—221
|Joakim Haeggman
|73-70-78—221
|David McKenzie
|74-73-74—221
|Colin Montgomerie
|74-77-70—221
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|70-77-74—221
|Rod Pampling
|78-73-70—221
|Ken Tanigawa
|73-71-77—221
|Billy Andrade
|77-75-70—222
|Mario Tiziani
|75-76-71—222
|Boo Weekley
|76-72-74—222
|Scott Dunlap
|77-73-73—223
|Charlie Wi
|74-72-78—224
|Michael Wright
|72-78-74—224
|David Branshaw
|76-75-74—225
|Chris DiMarco
|74-77-75—226
|Timothy O’Neal
|72-75-79—226
|Woody Austin
|77-76-74—227
|David Bransdon
|73-81-73—227
|Glen Day
|75-75-77—227
|Bob Estes
|77-76-74—227
|Michael Jonzon
|75-76-76—227
|John Senden
|77-75-75—227
|Billy Mayfair
|77-78-73—228
|Esteban Toledo
|74-78-76—228
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-77-78—228
|Peter Baker
|75-79-75—229
|Tom Lehman
|78-75-76—229
|Paul Stankowski
|77-78-74—229
|Brandt Jobe
|78-77-75—230
|Rob Labritz
|77-79-74—230
|Kirk Triplett
|74-76-80—230
|Jason Bohn
|81-74-76—231
|Tom Pernice
|75-79-77—231
|Heath Slocum
|78-77-76—231
|Jeff Sluman
|79-77-76—232
|James Kingston
|74-79-80—233
|Olin Browne
|77-76-81—234
|Carlos Franco
|81-81-81—243
|John Daly
|76-87-83—246
|Russ Cochran
|78-78-WD
