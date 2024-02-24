Live Radio
Trophy Hassan II Tour Scores

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 11:09 AM

Saturday

At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course

Rabat, Morocco

Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73

Final Round

Ricardo Gonzalez 69-70-70—209
Thomas Bjorn 71-70-69—210
Mark Hensby 68-73-71—212
Y.E. Yang 70-69-73—212
Ken Duke 69-73-72—214
Brian Gay 71-72-71—214
Paul Broadhurst 72-71-72—215
Richard Green 74-71-70—215
Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-71-72—216
Steve Pate 67-74-75—216
Stuart Appleby 71-75-71—217
Wes Short 75-69-73—217
Steve Allan 68-75-75—218
K.J. Choi 74-72-72—218
Jeff Maggert 75-72-71—218
Stephen Ames 73-73-73—219
Arjun Atwal 74-75-70—219
Shane Bertsch 71-73-76—220
Alex Cejka 73-73-74—220
Adilson Da Silva 75-70-75—220
Joe Durant 75-73-72—220
Tom Gillis 72-74-74—220
Thongchai Jaidee 73-72-75—220
Scott Parel 69-76-75—220
Tim Petrovic 74-75-71—220
Brett Quigley 74-70-76—220
Angel Cabrera 79-72-70—221
Joakim Haeggman 73-70-78—221
David McKenzie 74-73-74—221
Colin Montgomerie 74-77-70—221
Jose Maria Olazabal 70-77-74—221
Rod Pampling 78-73-70—221
Ken Tanigawa 73-71-77—221
Billy Andrade 77-75-70—222
Mario Tiziani 75-76-71—222
Boo Weekley 76-72-74—222
Scott Dunlap 77-73-73—223
Charlie Wi 74-72-78—224
Michael Wright 72-78-74—224
David Branshaw 76-75-74—225
Chris DiMarco 74-77-75—226
Timothy O’Neal 72-75-79—226
Woody Austin 77-76-74—227
David Bransdon 73-81-73—227
Glen Day 75-75-77—227
Bob Estes 77-76-74—227
Michael Jonzon 75-76-76—227
John Senden 77-75-75—227
Billy Mayfair 77-78-73—228
Esteban Toledo 74-78-76—228
Duffy Waldorf 73-77-78—228
Peter Baker 75-79-75—229
Tom Lehman 78-75-76—229
Paul Stankowski 77-78-74—229
Brandt Jobe 78-77-75—230
Rob Labritz 77-79-74—230
Kirk Triplett 74-76-80—230
Jason Bohn 81-74-76—231
Tom Pernice 75-79-77—231
Heath Slocum 78-77-76—231
Jeff Sluman 79-77-76—232
James Kingston 74-79-80—233
Olin Browne 77-76-81—234
Carlos Franco 81-81-81—243
John Daly 76-87-83—246
Russ Cochran 78-78-WD

