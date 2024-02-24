Trophy Hassan II Tour Scores

Saturday At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course Rabat, Morocco Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73 Final Round Ricardo Gonzalez…

Saturday

At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course

Rabat, Morocco

Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73

Final Round

Ricardo Gonzalez 69-70-70—209 Thomas Bjorn 71-70-69—210 Mark Hensby 68-73-71—212 Y.E. Yang 70-69-73—212 Ken Duke 69-73-72—214 Brian Gay 71-72-71—214 Paul Broadhurst 72-71-72—215 Richard Green 74-71-70—215 Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-71-72—216 Steve Pate 67-74-75—216 Stuart Appleby 71-75-71—217 Wes Short 75-69-73—217 Steve Allan 68-75-75—218 K.J. Choi 74-72-72—218 Jeff Maggert 75-72-71—218 Stephen Ames 73-73-73—219 Arjun Atwal 74-75-70—219 Shane Bertsch 71-73-76—220 Alex Cejka 73-73-74—220 Adilson Da Silva 75-70-75—220 Joe Durant 75-73-72—220 Tom Gillis 72-74-74—220 Thongchai Jaidee 73-72-75—220 Scott Parel 69-76-75—220 Tim Petrovic 74-75-71—220 Brett Quigley 74-70-76—220 Angel Cabrera 79-72-70—221 Joakim Haeggman 73-70-78—221 David McKenzie 74-73-74—221 Colin Montgomerie 74-77-70—221 Jose Maria Olazabal 70-77-74—221 Rod Pampling 78-73-70—221 Ken Tanigawa 73-71-77—221 Billy Andrade 77-75-70—222 Mario Tiziani 75-76-71—222 Boo Weekley 76-72-74—222 Scott Dunlap 77-73-73—223 Charlie Wi 74-72-78—224 Michael Wright 72-78-74—224 David Branshaw 76-75-74—225 Chris DiMarco 74-77-75—226 Timothy O’Neal 72-75-79—226 Woody Austin 77-76-74—227 David Bransdon 73-81-73—227 Glen Day 75-75-77—227 Bob Estes 77-76-74—227 Michael Jonzon 75-76-76—227 John Senden 77-75-75—227 Billy Mayfair 77-78-73—228 Esteban Toledo 74-78-76—228 Duffy Waldorf 73-77-78—228 Peter Baker 75-79-75—229 Tom Lehman 78-75-76—229 Paul Stankowski 77-78-74—229 Brandt Jobe 78-77-75—230 Rob Labritz 77-79-74—230 Kirk Triplett 74-76-80—230 Jason Bohn 81-74-76—231 Tom Pernice 75-79-77—231 Heath Slocum 78-77-76—231 Jeff Sluman 79-77-76—232 James Kingston 74-79-80—233 Olin Browne 77-76-81—234 Carlos Franco 81-81-81—243 John Daly 76-87-83—246 Russ Cochran 78-78-WD

