Transfer deadline day: Europe’s biggest teams face last chance to bolster squads this season

LONDON (AP) — It’s the final day for clubs in European soccer to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

The January transfer window has been underwhelming, especially in the typically big-spending Premier League, but there’s time for that to change on Thursday.

The deadlines are spread out across the top European leagues, starting with Germany at 1700 GMT and finishing with England and Spain at 2300 GMT.

Last year’s January window was highlighted by Chelsea’s lavish spending. But there has been little sign of Premier League clubs being so bold this time around, even with only eight points separating the top five teams.

At the opposite end of the standings, only seven points separate 12th-place Fulham and Everton in 18th.

