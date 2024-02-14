Suns star Devin Booker ejected in 1st quarter against Pistons for second technical

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker was ejected in the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons on…

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker was ejected in the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday for receiving two technical fouls.

Booker got the first technical for arguing with officials about a foul call against him. During a subsequent timeout, he received the second one and an automatic ejection. Booker played 5:24, scoring seven points on 2-of-5 shooting.

Suns coach Frank Vogel also received a technical for arguing Booker’s ejection.

Phoenix was already playing without guard Bradley Beal, out after straining his left hamstring Tuesday night in a victory over Sacramento.

The Suns led 37-25 after one quarter.

