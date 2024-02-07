Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Feb. 8 BOXING 10:30 p.m. ESPN — Top Rank Main…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 8

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz (Super-Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

ESPNU — Samford at UNC-Greensboro

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NC A&T at Coll. of Charleston

FS1 — Arizona St. at Colorado

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — FAU at UAB

ESPNU — SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Oregon

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — San Francisco at Pepperdine

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Indiana

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Minnesota

SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Denver at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBS — The 13th Annual NFL Honors: From Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Islanders

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Final Stage: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Caracas, Venezuela

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Final Stage: Venezuela vs. Brazil, Caracas, Venezuela

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.