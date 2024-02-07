Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Feb. 8
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz (Super-Lightweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
ESPNU — Samford at UNC-Greensboro
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NC A&T at Coll. of Charleston
FS1 — Arizona St. at Colorado
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — FAU at UAB
ESPNU — SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St.
10 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Oregon
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — San Francisco at Pepperdine
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Indiana
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Minnesota
SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at New York
10 p.m.
TNT — Denver at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBS — The 13th Annual NFL Honors: From Las Vegas
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Islanders
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Final Stage: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Caracas, Venezuela
5:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Final Stage: Venezuela vs. Brazil, Caracas, Venezuela
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals
_____
