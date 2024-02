Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Feb. 29 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 1 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

1 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — William & Mary at Elon

ESPN2 — Memphis at East Carolina

ESPNU — Longwood at Gardner-Webb

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at Rutgers

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Liberty

ESPNU — Tennessee St. at Little Rock

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Washington

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland

7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville

BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Georgia

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Northwestern at Boston College

COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING (WOMEN’S)

7:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: 1M Diving, Federal Way, Wash.

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, First Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Hazem at Al-Nassr

2:35 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Le Puy Foot vs. Rennes, Quarterfinal, Saint-Étienne, France

8:05 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Independiente at New England Revolution, First Round – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

