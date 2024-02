Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Feb. 15 AUTO RACING 5 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 15

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Italy, Group A, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tahiti vs. Argentina, Group B, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: United Arab Emirates vs. Egypt, Group A, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Iran, Group B, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6:20 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Japan, Group C, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UTEP at W. Kentucky

ESPN2 — Temple at FAU

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Winthrop at Radford

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

ESPN — Colorado at UCLA

ESPN2 — Stanford at Washington

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

FS1 — Utah at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Rider at Iona

7 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Tennessee

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

PEACOCK — Michigan at Iowa

9 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Stanford vs. Georgia Tech, Clearwater, Fla.

11 a.m.

ACCN — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Kentucky vs. North Carolina, Clearwater Fla.

1 p.m.

SECN — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Wisconsin vs. Georgia, Clearwater Fla.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Clearwater Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Stanford vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Golf Course, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Memphis

TRUTV — Milwaukee at Memphis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: AS Roma at Feyenoord

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Rennes at AC Milan

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: CS Herediano at Deportivo Toluca, First Round – Leg 2

10:05 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Comunicaciones at Monterrey, First Round – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

