Sports on TV for Monday, Feb. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 19 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2 p.m. NHLN — Rochester…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 19

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

2 p.m.

NHLN — Rochester at Toronto

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Egypt vs. U.S., Group A, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Spain, Group B, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. United Arab Emirates, Group A, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. Tahiti, Group B, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belarus vs. Colombia, Group C, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UNLV at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Lafayette

7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.

CBSSN — William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston

9 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa St. at Houston

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Texas

ESPNU NC Central at Norfolk St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at UConn

2 p.m.

FOX — Indiana at Illinois

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Duke

SECN — LSU at Texas A&M

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah at UCLA

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Championship, Springfield, Va.

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at St. Louis

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Seattle

7 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.