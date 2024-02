Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Feb. 23 AUTO RACING 3 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 23

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — The Andre Dawson Classic: Alabama St. vs. Southern U., Vero Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — The Andre Dawson Classic: Grambling St. vs. Florida A&M, Vero Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Akron

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Toledo at Bowling Green

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duquesne at Fordham

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Fairfield at Quinnipiac

10 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at San Jose St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Championships: Meet #1, East Lansing, Mich.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Florida

SECN — Missouri at Auburn

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

CBSSN — W. Michigan at St. Cloud St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Buffalo at Columbus

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1:50 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah

SAILING

12 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 8 – Day 1, Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Juárez

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Nations League: France vs. Germany, Semifinal, Décines-Charpieu, France

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Semifinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Quarterfinals

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals

