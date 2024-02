Sports on TV for Feb. 24 – 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Feb. 24 AUTO RACING 11:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Feb. 24

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The RAPTOR King of Tough 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BOWLING

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Indiana Classic, Anderson, Ind.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Penn St.

CBS — Houston at Baylor

CBSSN — Coll. of Charleston at Towson

ESPN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Missouri at Arkansas

1 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at NC State

CBS — Washington at Arizona

CBSSN — North Dakota at N. Dakota St.

ESPN — Duke at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Iowa St.

ESPNU — East Carolina at Rice

2:15 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

2:30 p.m.

USA — St. Bonaventure at UMass

3:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

CBS — Alabama at Kentucky

CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico

ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — UTSA at North Texas

4:30 p.m.

USA — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

5:30 p.m.

CW — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

FS2 — Butler at Seton Hall

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Georgetown at DePaul

ESPN — Texas at Kansas

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Marshall

ESPNU — Missouri St. at Belmont

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at California

7:45 p.m.

CW — Florida St. at Clemson

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV

ESPN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Washington St. at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Charlotte at Tulsa

FOX — Villanova at UConn

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Fresno St.

ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA

ESPN2 — Santa Clara at Gonzaga

ESPNU — San Diego at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — MTSU at W. Kentucky

FOX — Villanova at Creighton

2 p.m.

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Nevada

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

NFLN — HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson, New Orleans

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Championships: Meet #2, East Lansing, Mich.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Duke

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Toledo Bend, Many, La.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club – Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — The Saudi Cup: From Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at New York

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at Detroit

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Colorado

SAILING

1 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 8 – Day 2, Sydney

SKIING

1 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

4 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Freestyle World Championships, Olympic Valley, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at AFC Bournemouth

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle at LAFC

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Singles Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Semifinals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Singles Final

_____

Sunday, Feb. 25

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2024 FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

CBS — Creighton at St. John’s

CBSSN — LIU at Wagner

ESPN2 — SMU at South Florida

USA — Rhode Island at La Salle

2 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Michigan

CBSSN — American U. at Colgate

ESPN — FAU at Memphis

4 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at VCU

ESPN — Temple at Wichita St.

ESPN2 — UAB at Tulane

5 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Marquette

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

CW — Virginia at Louisville

ESPN — LSU at Tennessee

1 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa

SECN — Florida at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Kansas

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal

SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

4 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin

5 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Duke

6 p.m.

CBSSN — UConn at DePaul

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgetown at Notre Dame

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Oklahoma St.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Toledo Bend, Many, La.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open At Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBC — USAG: The Winter Cup, Louisville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Houston (split-squad) vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

3:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Phoenix

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Sacramento at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — South Bay at G-League Ignite

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at New Jersey

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Chicago

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Jacksonville, Fla.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: France vs. Italy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France (Taped)

SKIING

2 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif.

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

4 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Freestyle World Championships, Olympic Valley, Calif. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Motherwell

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Wolverhampton

7 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifying Group Stage: Belize vs. Nicaragua, Group A, Managua, Nicaragua

TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Singles Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.