NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 6½ (246) Toronto at DETROIT OFF (OFF) New York Brooklyn 1½ (214) at MEMPHIS at SACRAMENTO 7½ (225½) Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DELAWARE 1½ Drexel at KANSAS STATE 9½ West Virginia at NORTH CAROLINA 13½ Miami (FL) at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 4½ Delaware State at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 2 Alabama State at NICHOLLS STATE 8½ Incarnate Word at HOWARD 12½ Coppin State Norfolk State 4½ at MORGAN STATE at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 8½ Maryland-Eastern Shore Alabama A&M 1½ at FLORIDA A&M McNeese 10½ at LAMAR Texas A&M-CC 12½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN UNC Wilmington 8½ at CAMPBELL Prairie View A&M 9½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE Texas Southern 2½ at UAPB at TCU 2½ Baylor

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF Ottawa OFF at DALLAS -170 N.Y Islanders +140 at EDMONTON -154 Los Angeles +128 Boston -138 at SEATTLE +115

