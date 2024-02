NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 6½ (227) at DETROIT Boston 7 (222½) at NEW YORK at MINNESOTA 8…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 6½ (227) at DETROIT Boston 7 (222½) at NEW YORK at MINNESOTA 8 (217) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Charleston (SC) 1½ at TOWSON at NORTHEASTERN 10½ Hampton at SYRACUSE 5½ Notre Dame at PENN STATE 3½ Indiana Houston 2½ at BAYLOR at ARKANSAS 4½ Missouri at NEW HAMPSHIRE 5½ UMBC at UMASS-LOWELL 9½ Albany (NY) at EASTERN KENTUCKY 14½ Central Arkansas Western Carolina 16½ at VMI Chattanooga 6½ at CITADEL at FLORIDA 16½ Vanderbilt at STONY BROOK 8½ William & Mary at FURMAN 7½ Wofford at WAKE FOREST 2½ Duke at IOWA STATE 18½ West Virginia at NC STATE 4½ Boston College at STONEHILL 1½ Saint Francis (PA) at SACRED HEART 1½ Cent. Conn. St. at LE MOYNE 2½ Fairleigh Dickinson Lehigh 1½ at LAFAYETTE at BALL STATE 9½ Eastern Michigan BYU 1½ at KANSAS STATE at RICE 1½ East Carolina at MONMOUTH 12½ N.C. A&T Oral Roberts 2½ at SOUTH DAKOTA at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 1½ North Dakota at GEORGIA STATE 4½ Texas State at STETSON 2½ Kennesaw State at MAINE 10½ NJIT at UNC ASHEVILLE 2½ Gardner-Webb at WINTHROP 8½ South Carolina Upstate High Point 12½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN Longwood 1½ at RADFORD at ARIZONA 15½ Washington at ILLINOIS 9½ Iowa at WESTERN MICHIGAN 5½ Buffalo at UMASS 5½ Saint Bonaventure at TCU 4½ Cincinnati at UT ARLINGTON 10½ Utah Tech at SAMFORD 11½ East Tennessee State at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 4½ St. Thomas at SAINT LOUIS 4½ George Washington at ARKANSAS STATE 8½ South Alabama Troy 6½ at UL MONROE at MIAMI (OH) 2½ Central Michigan at OLE MISS 2½ South Carolina at NICHOLLS STATE 7½ Texas A&M-Commerce Alabama State 3½ at FLORIDA A&M at HOWARD 7½ Morgan State at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 9½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 2½ Delaware State at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 5½ Alabama A&M at TENNESSEE TECH 1½ Eastern Illinois at MURRAY STATE 12½ Valparaiso at MIAMI (FL) 8½ Georgia Tech at KENTUCKY 1½ Alabama at OKLAHOMA STATE 1½ Oklahoma at NORTH TEXAS 13½ UTSA at NORTHERN ARIZONA 3½ Idaho at UTAH VALLEY 3½ SFA at NEW MEXICO 18½ Air Force at ALCORN STATE 2½ Jackson State North Alabama 3½ at BELLARMINE Norfolk State 11½ at COPPIN STATE Texas Tech ½ at UCF North Carolina 2½ at VIRGINIA Grand Canyon 9½ at ABILENE CHRISTIAN at UCSD 1½ UC Irvine at TENNESSEE STATE 1½ SIU-Edwardsville at WESTERN ILLINOIS 6½ Southern Indiana Ohio 7½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at LOYOLA CHICAGO 3½ George Mason UNC Greensboro 4½ at MERCER Northwestern State 3½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN at SE LOUISIANA 11½ New Orleans Little Rock 12½ at LINDENWOOD UT Martin 7½ at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE at STANFORD 10½ Oregon State James Madison 11½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at MCNEESE 21½ Incarnate Word at TARLETON STATE 5½ Cal Baptist Lipscomb 1½ at AUSTIN PEAY at PITTSBURGH 2½ Virginia Tech at RICHMOND 5½ Davidson Georgetown 4½ at DEPAUL at KANSAS 8½ Texas Appalachian State 6½ at MARSHALL at SEATTLE U 18½ UT Rio Grande Valley Jacksonville State 1½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at BELMONT 6½ Missouri State Auburn 7½ at GEORGIA Drake 1½ at NORTHERN IOWA at UAPB 1½ Prairie View A&M at SOUTHERN 4½ Grambling Louisiana 2½ at SOUTHERN MISS at FGCU 4½ Queens at HOFSTRA 13½ Elon at LAMAR 1½ Texas A&M-CC at VERMONT 8½ Bryant at OLD DOMINION 5½ Coastal Carolina Texas Southern 11½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE Oregon 1½ at CAL Western Kentucky 3½ at MIDDLE TENNESSEE Boise State 7½ at WYOMING at CLEMSON 9½ Florida State at MONTANA STATE 7½ Sacramento State Charlotte 2½ at TULSA at NORTHERN COLORADO 1½ Eastern Washington at TENNESSEE 10½ Texas A&M at BRADLEY 12½ Illinois State at UCONN 11½ Villanova at UNLV 1½ Colorado State at UMKC 3½ Omaha Weber State 3½ at IDAHO STATE at INDIANA STATE 15½ UIC Washington State 5½ at ARIZONA STATE Mississippi State 2½ at LSU at SETON HALL 4½ Butler at CSU FULLERTON 1½ CSU Northridge at UTEP 1½ Sam Houston Louisiana Tech 8½ at NEW MEXICO STATE at MONTANA 7½ Portland State at COLORADO 6½ Utah at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 21½ San Diego Loyola Marymount 7½ at PACIFIC UC Davis 3½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD UC Riverside 6½ at CAL POLY San Diego State 13½ at FRESNO STATE at SAN FRANCISCO 13½ Pepperdine at UCLA 4½ USC at GONZAGA 14½ Santa Clara at HAWAII 2½ Long Beach State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -142 St. Louis +118 at NEW JERSEY -245 Montreal +198 at N.Y ISLANDERS -111 Tampa Bay -108 New York -137 at PHILADELPHIA +114 at FLORIDA -220 Washington +180 at COLORADO -126 Toronto +105 at VANCOUVER -113 Boston -106 at OTTAWA -118 Vegas -102 at CAROLINA -130 Dallas +108 at SEATTLE -134 Minnesota +112 at EDMONTON -196 Calgary +162 Nashville -220 at SAN JOSE +180 at LOS ANGELES -275 Anaheim +220

