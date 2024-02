NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 11½ (247½) Detroit at TORONTO 2 (231½) Brooklyn at PHILADELPHIA 1 (226)…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 11½ (247½) Detroit at TORONTO 2 (231½) Brooklyn at PHILADELPHIA 1 (226) New York at CLEVELAND 8 (216½) Orlando at DALLAS 3 (244) Phoenix Boston 8 (226) at CHICAGO at OKLAHOMA CITY 2 (236½) LA Clippers at NEW ORLEANS 6½ (227½) Houston at UTAH 9½ (232½) Charlotte at DENVER 15 (230½) Washington at GOLDEN STATE 4½ (241½) LA Lakers at SACRAMENTO 10½ (242) San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MAINE 4½ UMBC at BELLARMINE 2½ Central Arkansas at UMASS-LOWELL 9½ Binghamton at STONY BROOK 13½ N.C. A&T at PURDUE 16½ Rutgers Charleston (SC) 1½ at DELAWARE at HOFSTRA 2½ Drexel at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 4½ SMU at MINNESOTA 3½ Ohio State at SOUTHERN MISS 4½ South Alabama at NORTHWESTERN 10½ Michigan Louisiana Tech 3½ at UTEP Sam Houston 1½ at NEW MEXICO STATE Washington 2½ at ARIZONA STATE Gonzaga 21½ at PORTLAND at SEATTLE U 5½ SFA at CSU NORTHRIDGE 1½ UC Davis at LONG BEACH STATE 9½ CSU Bakersfield at CAL 8½ Oregon State at CSU FULLERTON 10½ Cal Poly at SANTA CLARA 9½ Loyola Marymount at STANFORD 1½ Oregon at ARIZONA 11½ Washington State at UC IRVINE 9½ UCSB

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -205 Washington +168 at PITTSBURGH -215 Montreal +176 at CAROLINA -120 Florida +100 Dallas -146 at OTTAWA +122 at NEW JERSEY -120 N.Y Rangers +100 Colorado -146 at DETROIT +122 at ST. LOUIS -115 N.Y Islanders -104 Boston -134 at CALGARY +112 Vancouver -128 at SEATTLE +106 at VEGAS -125 Toronto +104 at LOS ANGELES -164 Nashville +136

