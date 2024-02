COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Loyola Chicago 4½ at RHODE ISLAND at CHARLOTTE 6½ Wichita State Florida Atlantic 6½…

Listen now to WTOP News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Loyola Chicago 4½ at RHODE ISLAND at CHARLOTTE 6½ Wichita State Florida Atlantic 6½ at SOUTH FLORIDA Purdue 8½ at OHIO STATE at IONA 6½ Saint Peter’s at EAST CAROLINA 2½ Tulane at DRAKE 9½ Murray State Canisius 2½ at SIENA at FAIRFIELD 4½ Mount St. Mary’s at FURMAN 2½ Chattanooga Rider 2½ at MANHATTAN Belmont 3½ at UIC Bradley 1½ at NORTHERN IOWA at QUINNIPIAC 6½ Niagara at TEMPLE 5½ UTSA at UAB 2½ North Texas at ILLINOIS STATE 4½ Evansville at INDIANA 1½ Northwestern at SMU 4½ Memphis at ST. JOHN’S 5½ Seton Hall at MINNESOTA 4½ Rutgers at UCLA 2½ Utah

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -150 at N.Y ISLANDERS +125 at PITTSBURGH -118 Los Angeles -102 at COLORADO -240 Arizona +195

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.