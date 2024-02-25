Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 25, 2024

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 44 30 7 4 3 67 152 99
Peoria 44 28 11 1 4 61 156 119
Roanoke 43 24 12 6 1 55 148 127
Fayetteville 42 25 13 4 0 54 136 115
Huntsville 43 21 15 6 1 49 129 133
Quad City 42 23 19 0 0 46 142 144
Pensacola 42 19 20 1 2 41 128 131
Evansville 43 18 22 2 1 39 116 136
Knoxville 42 15 23 3 1 34 99 152
Macon 43 11 26 3 3 28 108 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City 5, Fayetteville 4

Birmingham 5, Macon 0

Knoxville 3, Pensacola 2

Evansville 5, Peoria 4

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports
