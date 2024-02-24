All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 43 29 7 4 3 65 147 99…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 43 29 7 4 3 65 147 99 Peoria 43 28 10 1 4 61 152 114 Fayetteville 41 25 12 4 0 54 132 110 Roanoke 42 23 12 6 1 53 144 124 Huntsville 42 21 15 5 1 48 126 129 Quad City 41 22 19 0 0 44 137 140 Pensacola 41 19 20 1 1 40 126 128 Evansville 42 17 22 2 1 37 111 132 Knoxville 41 14 23 3 1 32 96 150 Macon 42 11 25 3 3 28 108 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Macon 3

Quad City 4, Fayetteville 1

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 0

Huntsville 6, Roanoke 3

Peoria 3, Evansville 1

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

