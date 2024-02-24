All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|43
|29
|7
|4
|3
|65
|147
|99
|Peoria
|43
|28
|10
|1
|4
|61
|152
|114
|Fayetteville
|41
|25
|12
|4
|0
|54
|132
|110
|Roanoke
|42
|23
|12
|6
|1
|53
|144
|124
|Huntsville
|42
|21
|15
|5
|1
|48
|126
|129
|Quad City
|41
|22
|19
|0
|0
|44
|137
|140
|Pensacola
|41
|19
|20
|1
|1
|40
|126
|128
|Evansville
|42
|17
|22
|2
|1
|37
|111
|132
|Knoxville
|41
|14
|23
|3
|1
|32
|96
|150
|Macon
|42
|11
|25
|3
|3
|28
|108
|153
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham 4, Macon 3
Quad City 4, Fayetteville 1
Pensacola 4, Knoxville 0
Huntsville 6, Roanoke 3
Peoria 3, Evansville 1
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
