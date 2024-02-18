All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|41
|28
|7
|4
|2
|62
|139
|91
|Peoria
|42
|27
|10
|1
|4
|59
|149
|113
|Fayetteville
|40
|25
|11
|4
|0
|54
|131
|106
|Roanoke
|40
|23
|10
|6
|1
|53
|139
|113
|Huntsville
|41
|20
|15
|5
|1
|46
|120
|126
|Quad City
|40
|21
|19
|0
|0
|42
|133
|139
|Pensacola
|40
|18
|20
|1
|1
|38
|122
|128
|Evansville
|40
|16
|21
|2
|1
|35
|105
|125
|Knoxville
|40
|14
|22
|3
|1
|32
|96
|146
|Macon
|40
|10
|25
|3
|2
|25
|100
|147
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Evansville 3, Roanoke 2
Macon 3, Knoxville 0
Birmingham 5, Huntsville 4
Quad City 3, Pensacola 2
Peoria 5, Fayetteville 1
Sunday’s Games
Peoria 3, Fayetteville 2
Pensacola 4, Quad City 1
Knoxville 3, Huntsville 2
Monday’s Games
Evansville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.