All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 41 28 7 4 2 62 139 91 Peoria 42 27 10 1 4 59 149 113 Fayetteville 40 25 11 4 0 54 131 106 Roanoke 40 23 10 6 1 53 139 113 Huntsville 41 20 15 5 1 46 120 126 Quad City 40 21 19 0 0 42 133 139 Pensacola 40 18 20 1 1 38 122 128 Evansville 40 16 21 2 1 35 105 125 Knoxville 40 14 22 3 1 32 96 146 Macon 40 10 25 3 2 25 100 147

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 3, Roanoke 2

Macon 3, Knoxville 0

Birmingham 5, Huntsville 4

Quad City 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 5, Fayetteville 1

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 3, Fayetteville 2

Pensacola 4, Quad City 1

Knoxville 3, Huntsville 2

Monday’s Games

Evansville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

