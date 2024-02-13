RHP Adrian Sampson signs minor league deal with Texas Rangers that includes spring invite

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Adrian Sampson has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an…

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Adrian Sampson has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to spring training with the World Series champions that opens Wednesday.

Sampson is returning to the Rangers for the first time since 2019. The 32-year-old didn’t pitch in the majors last season after right knee surgery in May while in the Chicago Cubs organization.

After going 6-11 with a 5.64 ERA in 40 games (19 starts) with Texas in 2018 and 2019, Sampson spent one season with the Lotte Giants in Korea Baseball Organization. He went 5-7 with a 3.03 ERA in 31 games for the Cubs in 2021 and 2022.

Sampson is 11-19 with a 4.43 ERA in 72 career games (44 starts) over five big league seasons. He made his MLB debut with a single start for Seattle in 2016.

Sampson was the 29th non-roster player signed to go to spring training with the Rangers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.