Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Montreal 13 5 2 3 3 24 32 29 Minnesota 14 5 4 2 3 22 29 29 Toronto 13 5 5 3 0 21 32 31 Boston 12 4 4 2 2 18 28 30 Ottawa 13 4 5 0 4 16 32 34 New York 13 2 5 4 2 16 30 30

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Ottawa 2, New York 2

Saturday, March 2

Toronto at Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Minnesota at New York, 12:30 p.m.

