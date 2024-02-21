Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|SOW
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|12
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|26
|23
|Montreal
|11
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|20
|24
|23
|Toronto
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|17
|26
|27
|Ottawa
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|13
|24
|23
|New York
|10
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|13
|24
|22
|Boston
|10
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|23
|29
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Sunday, Feb. 18
Montreal 2, Minnesota 1
|Monday, Feb. 19
Ottawa 4, Boston 2
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.
|Friday, Feb. 23
New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 24
Ottawa at Montreal, 2:30 p.m.
