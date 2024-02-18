Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Minnesota 12 5 2 2 2 0…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Minnesota 12 5 2 2 2 0 0 21 26 23 Montreal 11 4 2 3 2 0 1 20 24 23 Toronto 11 5 5 1 0 1 0 17 26 27 New York 10 2 4 3 1 0 0 13 24 22 Boston 9 2 3 2 2 0 0 12 21 25 Ottawa 9 2 3 0 4 0 0 10 20 21

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Minnesota 2, Ottawa 1

New York 2, Boston 1, OT

Sunday, Feb. 18

Montreal 2, Minnesota 1

Monday, Feb. 19

Ottawa at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23

New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.

