Pitcher Jakob Junis guaranteed $7 million in 1-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers

PHOENIX (AP) — Right-hander Jakob Junis is guaranteed $7 million as part of his one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and could earn $12 million over two seasons.

Junis gets a $4 million salary this year as part of the deal announced Feb. 7, and the agreement includes an $8 million mutual option with a $3 million buyout.

The 31-year-old was 4-3 with a career-best 3.87 ERA in four starts and 36 relief appearances for San Francisco last season, striking out 96 and walking 21 in 86 innings. He is 38-45 with a 4.64 ERA in 110 starts and 57 relief appearances over seven seasons with Kansas City (2017-21) and the Giants (2022-23).

