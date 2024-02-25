Noah Hanifin has 2 goals and an assist in Flames’ 6-3 victory over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Noah Hanifin had two goals and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Noah Hanifin had two goals and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Saturday for their third straight victory.

Nazeem Kadri, Martin Pospisil, Dryden Hunt and Blake Coleman also scored and Dan Vladar made 32 saves to help Calgary beat Edmonton for the first time in three games this season.

“It was a great team effort tonight,” Hanifin said. “We needed to get a win against those guys, we’ve had a tough time playing them lately and I thought we had a really good start to the game.

“We played with a lot of emotion and passion, and that’s something you’ve got to do when you play a team with that much skill. I thought it was a really complete game for us.”

Zach Hyman scored twice and Mattias Janmark added a late goal for Edmonton. The Oilers have lost three in a row.

“I mean, it’s an 82-game season. Would you like to play perfect every 10-game stretch? Sure. Are you going to? Probably not,” Hyman said. “At the same time, we’re getting closer to the playoffs and we’re still fighting for a spot. We have to learn that we can’t just flip it on and think we’re going to win every game in the third period. You have to start on time.”

Kadri opened the scoring at 2:02 of the first period on the first shot of the game. He poked the puck past goalie Stuart Skinner for his 21st of the season.

Pospisil and Hanifin scored in the period to make it 3-0. Hyman rallied the Oilers, scoring his 36th of the season on a power play late in the first, then adding his career-high 37th early in the second.

Hunt and Hanifin countered with goals in the second. In the third, Edmonton pulled Skinner for an extra attacker with more than seven minutes left, and Coleman scored his 23rd on a long shot into the empty net.

“It’s the consistency we’d like to see,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “We’ve been fighting it, and if there’s a knock on us it’s been our inability to put streaks together and our inability to stop streaks.”

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Host Los Angeles on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.