NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

February 11, 2024, 5:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — KANSAS CITY: WR Kadarius Toney, RB LaMical Perine, DE BJ Thompson, CB Ekow Boye-Doe, LB Darius Harris, WR Justyn Ross. SAN FRANCISCO: CB Samuel Womack III, WR Ronnie Bell, QB Brandon Allen, LB Jalen Graham, OL Matt Pryor, DL Alex Barrett, DL T.Y. McGill.

